Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly Bollywood favourite newbies these days. While fans are drooling over her cuteness every day, many love her for her quirky styling. Be it anything, Sara Ali Khan has been hogging headlines every now and then. The diva marked her Bollywood debut with the Sushant Singh starrer movie Kedarnath and since then, she has become everyone’s favourite. Right after her debut movie, Sara Ali Khan bagged a Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba which definitely got her all the fame and buff.

Overlapped with enormous talent, Sara Ali Khan leaves no chance to sway her fans with her bubbly vibes. Be it any interview or any social media updates, Sara Ali Khan tops the headline for it. Continuing to melt hearts with her ways, the diva has many surprises for fans in 2019. The diva has already bagged many ads from leading brands like Veet and Fanta and is multiplying her fanbase every day.

But, these days, the actor is quite upset with the rumours of her dating Sushant Singh Rajput. The internet is always flooded with tons of relationship rumours and this time, Sara Ali Khan is getting targeted by the juvenile reporters. A few days ago, there were reports that Sara Ali Khan is having an affair with Kartik Aaryan with whom she is shooting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal sequel. Now, there are assumptions that the actor is dating Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan kickstarted her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput which was released last year. Even though the two actors were never spotted hanging around together, rumours of them going along have always been the talk of the town.

Recently, the immature and juvenile reportings have started gaining momentum again with people starting to believe them.

Sources revealed that Sara is extremely upset about all the love stories doing rounds. But she has no habit of giving any clarifications. She feels that people are using all that to spread false rumours. There was never a love story between Sushant and Sara. Neither there is any love story between her and Kartik.

The source further adds that she is extremely sure of herself and she finds all these reports childish and nonsensical.

