Sara Ali Khan video: Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram video in which she is seen in a stunning Indo-western attire has gone viral on social media. Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in the video which has been breaking the Internet.

Sara Ali Khan video: Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan has been giving us major fashion goals with her stunning and sexy outfits. The diva’s experimental looks and styles are becoming a major trendsetter and her latest video in which she heading to an event has gone viral on social media. The actress, who was present at the Cinta event was captured in a stunning multi-coloured long shrug with a denim blue jeans. She left her hair open and even with minimal makeup, Sara Ali Khan has managed to look stunning as always! The actress made her debut in the Indian film industry last year in 2018 with romantic-drama titled Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan’s performance in Kedarnath was highly appreciated by critics as well as fans. Sara Ali Khan was next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which was a masala entertainer helmed by Rohit Shetty and emerged as one of the highest grosser of 2018 and was a super hit! Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Both are actors and Sara Ali Khan has also emerged as one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan base on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project.

