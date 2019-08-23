Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted with Kartik Aaryan outside Mumbai hospital. Reports reveal that Sara Ali Khan went to see Kartik Aaryan's father, who is admitted to the hospital. Take a look at the photos

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills and talent. From a long time, there are rumours that Sara Ali Khan is dating Kartik Aaryan ever since the duo has started shooting for their upcoming film. Though, the shoot of the film has ended, the duo is still spotted together on outings. Though, the two have never opened up about their relationship, their chemistry often gets noticed by the fans and are counted amongst the most adorable duo of the industry.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted together outside Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan’s dad is admitted to the hospital and Sara went to meet him. As per the pictures, Sara Ali Khan was dressed in an orange suit with no makeup. Meanwhile, Kartik was dressed in casuals that included a white t-shirt with a black lower.

Moreover, many times, both Sara and Kartik are spotted exchanging sweet words for each other in interviews after shooting together for Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal. It is a romantic drama film which is a remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next appear in David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. It is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020. Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also features, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever and Anil Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in rom-com film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. After which, Kartik will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

