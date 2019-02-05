Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan's latest photo which was shared by one of her fan pages has taken social media by storm! In the photo, we see Sara Ali Khan dressed in a stunning white suit and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Have a look!

One of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is becoming more and more popular among fans with each passing day! With already 6.5 million followers on Instagram, the diva is becoming an Internet sensation and her adorable photos can give anyone a run for their money! In the latest picture shared by one of Sara Ali Khan’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Kedarnath actress looks alluring and magical in an off-white suit with multi-coloured embroidery on it.

If we have a close look at the photos, it seems like Sara Ali Khan is lost in her thoughts. Daughter of Bollywood actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Indian film industry last year with romantic-drama Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film emerged as a big success and Saif Ali Khan’s performance was highly appreciated. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer masala entertainer Simmba which has been directed by Rohit Shetty under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 and made more than 200 crores at the box office. Sara Ali Khan has already become very popular and fans want to see her in more films.

The diva has delivered back to back hits and her acting and dancing skills are being highly applauded. Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress fans in all her interviews.

