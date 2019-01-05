Sara Ali Khan's performance in her latest film is visual proof of the fact that Bollywood's future could not be brighter as it is blessed with an actor like her. Now, the Simmba actor has left her fans shocked as she denied to text the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor on Instagram. A few days ago, fans thanked Ranveer Singh for finally making these two in person during an award function.

Sara Ali Khan’s performance in her latest film is visual proof of the fact that Bollywood’s future could not be brighter as it is blessed with an actor like her. Besides making headlines with her exceptional acting skills, the Kedarnath actor also made heads turn after she expressed her desire to date Kartik Aaryan on the couch of Koffee With Karan 6. A few days ago, fans thanked Ranveer Singh for finally making these two in person during an award function. It seems that both the actors are interested in dating each other Aaryan was seen asking for Sara’s address and phone number during a media interaction.

Now, the Simmba actor has left her fans shocked as she denied to text the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor on Instagram. Well, during a media interaction when asked about how about texting Kartik on Instagram, the actor replied that it would be too much for her as she is not that desperate. She said that she has already done much adding that her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh has also advised her against it.

With films like Kedarnath and Simmba, the actor has found her niche in the B-town. There are also reports that she will soon be acting opposite to Varun Dhawan in ABCD’s third instalment. Also, the diva was last seen Kapil Sharma Show recently where she was seen with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty.

