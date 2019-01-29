The name which Sara Ali Khan took was of her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. But as we all know, she said it in a way of admiration, as Singh is now a married man. Not forgetting the fact that it was Ranveer who played the part of Cupid between Sara and Kartik Aaryan at an event held last month.

Sara Ali Khan made a surprising revelation when quizzed about which Bollywood actor she would possibly swipe right on an online dating app other than Kartik Aaryan. Getting a successful debut with Kedarnath starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan has got some pretty good audience which eagerly wants to watch her on-screen again. Ever since she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan has been expressing her crush on Kartik Aaryan and also her desire to date the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety fame actor. Recently, during an interaction with Filmfare, the actress couldn’t resist and once again spoke about it while also taking a dig at his dinner date with upcoming movie Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday.

The name which Sara took was of her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. But as we all know, she said it in a way of admiration, as Singh is now a married man. Not forgetting the fact that it was Ranveer who played the part of Cupid between Sara and Kartik Aaryan at an event held last month.

Meanwhile, Sara is also rumoured to be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2. There is also a word that the actress is also being considered for Coolie No.1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. How much of the rumours are true only time will tell. Until then keep following for upcoming updates from Bollywood.

