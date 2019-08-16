Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan recently shared a photo on Instagram wishing father Saif Ali Khan on his Birthday. The post features Saif, Ibrahim and Taimur posing for the camera. Sara is currently shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 in Bankok, Thailand. The romantic comedy is being directed by David Dhawan. Apart from Sara, the movies features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. It is the remake of 1995 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1. Recently, Sara celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Thailand. Its Saif Ali Khan’s birthday today and daughter Sara wished him with a special post.

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture wishing her Abba Saif a very Happy Birthday. In the picture, Sara can be seen posing with Saif, Taimur and Ibrahim. The picture looks old but definitely is the most adorable picture giving major family goals.

Talking about Coolie No. 1, the first schedule is being shot in Thailand currently. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1. Makers of the film released the poster recently and fans are extremely excited to see Sara and Varun together sharing the silver screen.

On the work front, Sara made her debut in Bollywood from the movie Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Post Kedarnath she appeared in Ranveer Singh starrer Simba. Before Coolie No. 1, Sara completed her shoot of the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 directed by Imitiaz Ali. The movie features Kartik Aaryan. As per reports, she will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bulaiyya 2 with Kartik once again.

