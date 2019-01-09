Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. Daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her entry into the Indian film industry with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath which was based on the tragic Uttarakhand floods.

Simmba star Sara Ali Khan has been raising the hotness quotient on the Internet with her sizzling pictures. Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram feed is flooded with sexy and hot photos of the young beauty and in the latest photo shared by Sara Ali Khan, the Kedarnath actress looks breathtaking as she soaks the sun in a sexy yellow crop top with a multi-coloured skirt. We see Sara lying down and soaking the sun. Also, her stylish ring is something we cannot miss and that blue nail paint is making her hands look prettier.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. Daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her entry into the Indian film industry with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath which was based on the tragic Uttarakhand floods. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and emerged as one of the biggest hits. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba which entered the Rs 200 crore club today and has been running successfully at the box office.

Simmba has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and has been produced by Karan Johar.

