Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be making her big Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has already become a social media sensation! Although her debut film has not released yet, Sara Ali Khan has already started stealing the limelight with her stunning looks! Paparazzi is always following her and it is her striking personality and charming looks which makes paps click her everywhere.

In the latest photo shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Sara Ali Khan is spotted at the airport. Sara Ali Khan, who was in London, returned to Mumbai today and she was clicked at the airport in a casual white top along with blue denim ripped jeans. Sara Ali Khan is making her debut in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath which is slated to release on December 7 this year.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is slated to release on December 28 this year. Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan along with her father Saif Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

