Sara Ali Khan's driver has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed the public over Instagram. She added that her family and her had tested negative.

Actor Sara Ali Khan revealed on social media that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she and other family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre.

“I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!” Khan posted a statement.

Mumbai, reported a total positive COVID-19 cases of 93894 with 22,393 active COVID-19 cases, with 5,332 people succumbing to the deadly infection so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a quite prayer, see post

Also Read: Shaheen Bhatt to take legal action against trolls

India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 9 lakh mark as 28,498 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As per the Ministry, Maharashtra — the worst-affected state from the infection — has a total of 2,60,924 COVID-19 cases and 10,482 fatalities.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff treats fans with a throwback Taekwondo video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App