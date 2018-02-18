Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath has been stalled, as the director and producers are involved in a legal tussle. The film, which went on floors in June 2017, was expected to hit the screens by February 2018, but the producers have alleged director Abhishek Kapoor's mismanagement as the reason for the constant delay which has stalled Sara Ali Khan’s launch which has forced father Saif Ali Kahn to intervene.

It has been a string of bad decisions for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan since she decided to join the film industry. The upcoming actress who was sat tight for right around a year for Karan Johar to launch her in Student of the Year 2 was met with disappointment when Karan got caught up in advancing and propelling Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s girl Jahnvi Kapoor along with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in Sairat remake, Dhadak. This is when Sara acknowledged Abhishek Kapoor’s offer to be launched alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Little did Sara or her concerned guardians realize that Kedarnath would be slowed down because of a legal battle between director Abhishek Kapoor and producers KriArj Entertainment.

Presently, sources propose Saif is bringing things into his own hands and chasing for a fitting launchpad.A source says, “This time Saif is on the lookout for the right vehicle for his daughter’s launch. So far, her mother Amrita Singh has been calling the shots.” The source also shoots down all rumours of Sara playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the sequel of Hindi Medium. “The rumour probably started because the Hindi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan and Saif are close friends and former business partners. However, there is no truth to this. Hindi Medium 2 doesn’t even have a director yet,” explains the source.

While Student of the Year 2 is not exactly stalled, the shooting for the movie is yet to start. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next to Tiger Shroff and Priyank Sharma in the Karan Johar movie.