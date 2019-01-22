Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices have always been applauding. This time, she chose to wear a sequin mini skirt in a bold green shade skirt. The skirt is grabbing headlines for its cheap and affordable price. She teamed her skirt with a tucked-in pink shirt by Mumbai-based designer label, Madison on Peddar.

Sara Ali Khan’s well-tailored outfits have always been head turner. Whether it’s a B-town or award ceremonies, the actor has gone a notch higher in choosing her designer attires. Like always she has left eyeryone stunned with her floral skirt. But this time, what is grabbing everyone’s attention is the cost of the skirt. As per reports, the floral skirt is costed at 7 pounds that is Rs 643. The sequin mini skirt in a bold green shade skirt is available by British fashion retailer, Topshop website for the purchase. Generally, the celebrities are known to wear expensive designer sartorial but seem like Sara Ali Khan has chosen a different road to tread.

Teaming her skirt with a tucked-in pink shirt by Mumbai-based designer label, Madison on Peddar. The pink shirt is costed at Rs 5,700. Sara Ali Khan looks no less than a glam doll in subtle makeup with minimal accessories. The white ankle-strap sandals perfectly complemented her outfit. She opted to pull her hair back in a high ponytail.

Check out her more beautiful photos in which she has given major fashion goals

On the work front, she made her debut with Kedarnath opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She also appeared in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh in 2017. Both the movies performed well at the Box office.

