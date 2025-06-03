Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor Dehumanized Her’

Sara Ali Khan recently expressed how Alia Bhatt's accomplishments sparked feelings of envy in her and what insights she gained from them.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has recently confessed to experiencing jealousy towards Alia Bhatt following the National Award victory of the Jigra actress.

During a leading news channel’s event, Sara expressed her jealousy towards Alia due to her achievements both personally and professionally. Sara was jealous that Alia possesses a National Award and enjoys a joyful marriage and has a child.

Sara Ali Khan said, “When Alia got the National Award, I was like, ‘God, she got it, she has a kid also, her life is set.’ But I don’t know what she went through to get that. I, as an actor, dehumanised her.”

She added,”You don’t know, she must have had challenges and disappointments too, to reach where she has. But I didn’t realise what went into it. There are two sides to every coin.”

“Most often, when we are envious of other people, we feel so without all the information. We are envious because we just see that success and then we want that. We don’t see what goes behind it; we never see it. Envy means blindness,” Sara added.

Alia Bhatt received the National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon (for Mimi).

Despite her success with films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Alia encountered a setback with Jigra. Despite receiving acclaim for her role in the movie, Jigra underperformed at the box office.

Alia is currently collaborating again with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be featured in the film. She is also filming for Alpha alongside Bobby Deol and Sharvari. Alpha is an independent espionage movie produced by Yash Raj Films. There is also speculation that Alia will appear in a Maddock horror comedy movie in the near future.

Whereas Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Life in Dino which is a Sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 film Life in a Metro.