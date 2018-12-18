Sara Ali Khan and her debut in the Hindi films brought fresh artistry and enormous talent to the B-town. The Kedarnath actor has been turning heads ever since she stepped in the tinsel town and the way she carries herself and articulate her thoughts is commendable. In just four hours, the post has garnered over 403, 177 likes while the comment section is flooding with compliments.

Sara Ali Khan and her debut in the Hindi films brought fresh artistry and enormous talent to the B-town. The Kedarnath actor has been turning heads ever since she stepped in the tinsel town and the way she carries herself and articulate her thoughts is commendable. Taking a look at all the interviews that she gave while promoting Kedarnath shows that Sara is quite vocal and barely hesitates in keeping her thoughts in front of fans and media. Besides this, the actor is a born fashionista and has already set some major goals with her classy and remarkable avatars.

While promoting Kedarnath, Sara left no stone unturned to give the desi look a new variation, which has been applauded by several fashion buffs and bloggers. Now, as the diva is promoting Her next film Simmba, we can easily notice an upgrade in her new looks. The diva has gone all sassy from being desi and her recent Instagram post is a saucy proof. At first, take a look at Sara Ali Khan latest post:

Donning a polka dot tube dress, Sara is looking just drop-dead gorgeous. In just four hours, the post has garnered over 403, 177 likes while the comment section is flooding with compliments. Sara has teamed the look with a classy pair of danglers and black peep-toes, which are no doubt a must for your wardrobe. With the look, Sara has once again proved that she can nail any look, be it a desi or a bit quirky. Here is an assortment of Sara Ali Khan’s pictures that show that the actor can make anything look perfect with her way of carrying it! Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More