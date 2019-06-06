Sara Ali Khan photos: Sara Ali Khan started her acting career with Kedarnath and since then she has become an internet sensation with more than 10 million followers. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1 both of it slated to release next year.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently the most sought after actress in Bollywood who has been stealing thunders even prior to her debut in Bollywood, and recently she is doing the same with the pictures of her latest shoot with a magazine. The inside images of the entire shoot were posted by the magazine on their social media handle and like every time, the actress is looking stunning as always!

The jaw-dropping images of the youth icon Sara are surely going to sweep you off your feet, yet again. Sara Ali Khan who is just two films old in Bollywood, has become a sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her. The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over ₹30 crore this year alone right from a sports brand to jewellery brand. The range of her brands is varied and that makes her the finest choice for brands!

Sara is on cloud nine with back to back successes at the box office. Recently, Sara made her debut on yet another leading magazine’s cover for its March feature. The absolute beauty has left us mesmerized and we can’t simply take our eyes off from the picture.

Amongst the many actresses who made their debut in 2018, Sara emerged as the best debutante and won several accolades for her debut, including ‘best debut’ for the year, 2018. Sara Ali Khan is the only actress to win Instagrammer of the year for the presence she holds across social media.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humor and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the actress on the silver screen. For her performance in her debut film, Sara Ali Khan won the Filmfare Award for the Best female debutante.

