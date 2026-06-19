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Home > Entertainment News > Sara Ali Khan’s New Photos With Henry Cavill Are Breaking The Internet; Here’s What The Collaboration Is About — See Pics

Sara Ali Khan’s New Photos With Henry Cavill Are Breaking The Internet; Here’s What The Collaboration Is About — See Pics

Sara Ali Khan has unveiled her latest international collaboration, appearing alongside Hollywood star Henry Cavill in a campaign for Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines. The striking visuals, featuring vintage-inspired styling and classic elegance, have quickly caught the attention of fans online, placing the Bollywood actor among a select group of global ambassadors associated with the iconic brand.

Sara Ali Khan’s New Photos With Henry Cavill Are Breaking The Internet; Here’s What The Collaboration Is About — See Pics

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 15:13 IST

Sara Ali Khan is adding another international milestone to her growing portfolio. The Bollywood actor recently shared a glimpse of her latest campaign for Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines, where she appears alongside Hollywood star Henry Cavill, best known for portraying Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The collaboration has generated considerable buzz online, not only because it brings together two stars from different entertainment industries but also because of the campaign’s distinctive visual identity. Styled in elegant vintage-inspired fashion, the photographs present a timeless aesthetic that blends old-world sophistication with contemporary luxury.

For Sara, the campaign marks another significant step in her expanding global presence, placing her alongside several internationally recognised faces who have represented the heritage watchmaker over the years.

What Is Sara Ali Khan’s New Campaign With Henry Cavill About?

The campaign is part of Longines’ ongoing effort to showcase its luxury collections through globally recognised ambassadors. In the images shared by Sara on Instagram, the actor appears dressed in a refined white ensemble paired with a structured blazer, while Henry Cavill embraces classic British elegance in a traditional morning suit. The styling evokes a period-drama atmosphere, with many fans comparing the visuals to the world of Enola Holmes, the popular mystery franchise starring Millie Bobby Brown and Cavill.

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Sharing the photographs online, Sara captioned the post, “A royal affair with Longines,” a phrase that perfectly reflected the campaign’s regal mood. The collaboration highlights two of the brand’s signature collections. Sara represents the PrimaLuna range, known for its feminine design language, while Cavill showcases the Spirit Zulu Time collection, a line inspired by aviation history and travel.

Why Is This Collaboration Significant For Sara Ali Khan?

While Sara Ali Khan is already one of Bollywood’s most recognisable young stars, international luxury endorsements have increasingly become an important marker of global visibility for Indian celebrities. In recent years, major fashion houses, jewellery brands and luxury watchmakers have expanded their partnerships with Indian actors as the country’s influence in global entertainment continues to grow.

By joining Longines, Sara follows in the footsteps of internationally acclaimed personalities who have represented the brand over the years, including Oscar-winning actors and global cultural icons. The collaboration also reflects the growing appetite among luxury brands to engage audiences across multiple markets rather than relying solely on Western ambassadors.

How Did Fans React To Sara And Henry’s Photos?

The campaign quickly sparked conversation across social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise and excitement over seeing Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill together in a single project. Fans praised the pair’s on-screen chemistry, with several noting that the campaign looked more like a film still than a traditional advertisement. Others admired the vintage styling, calling it elegant, cinematic and refreshingly understated compared to many contemporary luxury campaigns.

The crossover appeal of the collaboration also helped generate attention among both Bollywood and Hollywood audiences, broadening its reach significantly.

What’s Next For Sara Ali Khan?

The campaign arrives during a busy period in Sara Ali Khan’s career. The actor was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz. She is also preparing for her upcoming project Udta Teer, a spy-comedy backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film pairs her with Ayushmann Khurrana and marks the directorial debut of writer Akash A. Kaushik.

Over the years, Sara has steadily built a reputation for balancing commercial entertainers with character-driven performances, making her one of the most closely watched actors of her generation.

What Is Henry Cavill Working On?

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill continues to remain one of Hollywood’s most bankable international stars. The actor will next be seen in Enola Holmes 3, the latest chapter in Netflix’s successful mystery franchise led by Millie Bobby Brown. The film follows the success of the first two instalments and is expected to be one of the platform’s major releases.

Beyond acting, Cavill has also become a sought-after ambassador for luxury and lifestyle brands, making his collaboration with Longines a natural fit. For now, however, it is his unexpected pairing with Sara Ali Khan that has captured the internet’s attention—proving once again that fashion, cinema and celebrity culture continue to intersect in fascinating ways.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Continues To Struggle; Can It Recover Its Rs 45 Crore Budget?

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Sara Ali Khan’s New Photos With Henry Cavill Are Breaking The Internet; Here’s What The Collaboration Is About — See Pics
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Sara Ali Khan’s New Photos With Henry Cavill Are Breaking The Internet; Here’s What The Collaboration Is About — See Pics
Sara Ali Khan’s New Photos With Henry Cavill Are Breaking The Internet; Here’s What The Collaboration Is About — See Pics
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