Sara Ali Khan photos: Internet sensation Sara Ali Khan looks flamboyant in her latest photos, partying around with her Simmba team. It seems Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh enjoys their time to the fullest after the success of their film.

Sara Ali Khan photos: Sara Ali Khan has now become a sensation after giving two major hits to the film industry. Her last movie –Simmba with costar–Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgun was a blockbuster hit and is still screening on screens. Recently the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos of partying around with her Simmba team. Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgun, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seems to enjoy their time to the fullest, celebrating their success.

In the photos, the diva is looking stunning dressed in a multicolour sparkling dress with a beautiful hair accessory. Her mild makeup and ear to ear smile is currently creating a buzz on the Internet and has captured many hearts. Sara Ali Khan is majorly known for her stylish attires, outstanding acting skills and chirpy nature. The actor is an avid social media user and entertains her fans regularly with her hot and happening looks. Post to her movies, the diva has also given many interviews and it seems that the actor has a very balanced nature like her mom Amrita Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More