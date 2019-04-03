Bollywood's next-gen star Sara Ali Khan is making heads turn with her latest Vogue photoshoot. The steamy photoshoot of Sara Ali Khan is taking social media by storm. The actor made her debut last year with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and later starred in Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

The next gen star Sara Ali Khan is raising the temperature this summer season with her scorching magazine cover. Setting the pace for the season, Sara Ali Khan’s recent pictures from the photoshoot are setting the perfect goals for an ideal beach avatar and making jaws drop. In the first look, Sara is donning a black sleeveless crop top with her hair left open. She has kept her makeup simple but a little bit of highlight on the eye with popping metallic shadow and nude pout is adding all the oomph.

For the next look, the cover girl Sara can be seen donning a black ruffle skirt paired with a star bikini top and jacket that is accessorized with a shell neckpiece, making it a perfect beach look. Meanwhile, Sara is wearing chequered bell bottom pants with a basic knotted white shirt in another photo. In the next look, Sara wears a deep neck black bodysuit paired with silver earrings and metal rings. Throwing shade with a beach hat in a black and white picture, the actress’ eyes are doing all the talking. Letting her hair down in the last look, the actress is giving major beachwear goals.

Unlike others, Sara Ali Khan opted for a no magazine policy before debut that shows her focus is all clear and she prefers to give attention to her craft more. Sara is on the cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Recently, Sara made her debut on the magazine cover for the March feature. The young star has left us mesmerized with her stunning avatar and we can’t simply take our eyes off from her photoshoot.

Ever since Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, she has been making all the right buzz for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the actress back on the silver screen soon. After the success of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to hit the screen next year on Valentine’s Day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More