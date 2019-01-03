Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: Sara Ali Khan, the young diva of Bollywood was seen in two films-Simmba and Kedarnath. Here is her throwback photo, which she uploaded on Instagram. In the picture, the cutie is seen posing for the camera with a very intense expression on her face.

Sara was also lately seen in Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and opposite the dramatic hero of Bollywood Ranveer Singh

Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: the young, dynamic and of course beautiful Sara Ali Khan marked her debut into Bollywood by a film titled Kedarnath, in which she was featured with Sushant Singh Rajput. Though the film did not do too well at the box office, Sara managed to gain stardom, thanks to her acting skills and gorgeous looks. Here is a throwback photo of Sara, which clearly depicts her beauty and grace.

Sara was also lately seen in Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and opposite the dramatic hero of Bollywood Ranveer Singh, the film made a lot of money, but in comparison with other hits like Dhadak, it was at a low key hit. Sara in many of her interviews agreed to the gift of being born into a family of stars-Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. But sometimes its the script and the plot of the film, that is perhaps weak and does not give the required success to the star/actor.

Meanwhile, as fandoms, we have enormously stalked Sara. The cutie was big gluten but her choice to be an actress made her change her perspective and therefore, she had to get away with pizzas and here she is all fit and fine!

