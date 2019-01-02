One of the popular Bollywood film franchise ABCD, which is a Remo D’Souza directorial is coming up with the third instalment named ABCD3. Varun Dhawan leading the cast, Katrina Kaif was earlier signed as the female lead. But because of some professional commitments, she had to leave the project and since then the movie has hit a roadblock.

The filmmakers are actively hunting for the perfect female lead and the news of Shraddha Kapoor taking over the throne was all over the internet. But now, clearing the clouds, a new rumour of Sara Ali Khan being considered for it is surfacing the internet. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut recently with Sushant Singh starrer Kedarnath. The diva might be approached to replace Katrina Kaif in the upcoming dance drama starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan
On one hand, the makers want to pitch in Shraddha for the wonderful experience they had in the last instalment of ABCD but on the other hand, they wish to cast Sara Ali Khan as it will be a completely new pair and would be able to create a lot of buzz in the public.

While we already know that Sara wants to work with Varun Dhawan as she herself said it in Koffee With Karan, it will be interesting to see what really happens!

