Sara Gurpal’s Lap Dance For Ultimate Ruler Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Up The Heat, Swara Bhasker Reacts — Watch Viral Video

Sara Gurpal has once again grabbed attention on Rise & Fall 2, and this time, it is her unexpected dance moment with Tej Pratap Yadav that has caught viewers’ attention. A new promo from the reality show features Sara Gurpal and Niharika Tiwari performing for Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently became the first Ultimate Ruler of the season. During the performance, Sara is seen sitting on Tej’s lap, turning an otherwise entertaining dance sequence into one of the promo’s most talked-about moments.

The clip has also drawn attention because of Swara Bhasker’s reaction to the moment. With the show already generating plenty of conversation around its contestants and their shifting equations, the latest promo adds another viral moment to the mix.

Sara Gurpal Dances For Tej Pratap Yadav







The latest sequence comes amid Tej Pratap’s growing influence inside the Rise & Fall 2 Tower. As per the reports, Sara and Niharika perform for Tej in the new promo as contestants attempt to impress the newly crowned Ultimate Ruler. The performance features the two contestants dancing to “Panghat” from Roohi.

Sara’s portion of the performance takes an unexpected turn when she moves closer to Tej and sits on his lap, creating the moment that has since become the focus of the viral clip.

Why Is Tej Pratap The Ultimate Ruler?

Tej’s position in the scene is not incidental. He had emerged as the first Ultimate Ruler of Rise & Fall 2 after defeating Irina Rudakova in the final showdown. His victory gave him immunity from the fall and significant power over decisions inside the Tower. He had also eliminated Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from the Ultimate Ruler race before facing Irina in the final challenge.

That power dynamic explains why contestants are now attempting to impress Tej. The latest episode developments show just how important his position has become. Tej has been involved in decisions affecting the Workers, including choices around who gets an opportunity to rise and who could be placed in danger.

Swara Bhasker’s Reaction Adds Another Talking Point

Swara Bhasker is also part of the ongoing drama around Tej and the other contestants. Earlier in the season, Swara and Tej were at the centre of another viral moment when their interaction was followed by Tej chanting “Radhe Radhe” and “Jai Sanatan” with other contestants.

Swara has also been involved in several of the show’s major confrontations, including the fallout from the Siwet Tomar-Shehzad Poonawalla altercation. Now, her reaction to Sara’s latest performance has added another layer to the viral clip.

Sara Gurpal And Tej Pratap’s Viral Moment

The latest video is another example of how quickly moments from Rise & Fall 2 are becoming social-media talking points. While the performance was staged as part of the show’s task and entertainment format, Sara’s lap moment has become the standout portion of the promo, particularly because it came while Tej was holding the most powerful position in the Tower.

With the contestants already navigating alliances, rivalries and the pressure of the Ruler-Worker divide, moments like this are adding to the buzz around the second season. Rise & Fall 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag, streams new episodes daily on Prime Video and MX Player.

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