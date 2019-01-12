Sara Khan Instagram photos: TV star Sara Khan uploaded a photo in which she stunned most of fans and followers, but this time in a negative. She shared a photo, in which she was seen posing for the camera with her latest lip surgery. To all those who do not remember Sara, the diva won the titled of Miss Bhopal in 2007.

Sara Khan Instagram photos: TV star Sara Khan hit headlines recently, but this bad for a weird reason. The diva recently got a lip surgery and honestly, it does not suit her so well. To all those who do not remember Sara, the diva won the titled of Miss Bhopal in 2007. Surprisingly, she started her journey into the TV by anchoring for Doordarshan Madhya Pradesh and ETV. The most important success of her life was Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, a TV soap aired on Star Plus in which she played the of Sadhna.

Coming back to her lip surgery, the photo of her transformation was shared by her on her official Instagram page, which has as many as 1.3 million followers. The other star, an actress who lately went through a lip surgery was Gold actress Mouni Roy, who gained a lot of attention for her recent Akshay Kumar-starrer. She also gained immense popularity following her participation in Pakistani serials. She was also a contestant in Salma Khan’s Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010.

