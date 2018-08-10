Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai fame Sara Khan once again became the victim of online trolling after she posted a bikini picture on her Instagram handle. Recently, she landed into a controversy after her sister mistakenly uploaded her nude video of Sara in a bathtub and that went viral online.

Television actor Sara Khan recently landed into another controversy after she posted a hot picture on her Instagram account. Donning a shimmery silver two-piece paired with classy shades, Sara was looking magnificent. However, it does not seem to entertain her fans a lot. While some chose to troll her online, the others tried to remind her of the fact that she is Muslim and their religion does not support nudity. There were also comments praising the beauty of Sara Khan and there was also comments trying a shot of moral policing.

Here’s take a look at the picture:

Now, take a look at the trolls that came after:

One of the comment reads, “Even the Hindu culture don’t allow women to wear such kind dress that r u wearing right now…! ALLAH has made human prior than other creatures then u should respect yourself… Being a Muslim this doesn’t suit u at all… For this temporary world and fame u r ruining your eternal life… #peace“.

Another comment reads, “Thore c sharam thore haya kar lo yae sub krna h to nam k sath khan hata do or Hindu bn jao @ssarakhan.”

It seems like Sara Khan was already aware of the fact that she is going to be trolled for the post as her caption for the picture says, “Haters are confused admirers”.

A few days back, Sara made headlines after a nude video of her went viral on social media. Though Sara later clarified that the video was uploaded mistakenly by her sister and deleted the video immediately. Well, it is not the first time that Sara has been trolled on the social media. Earlier too, she has urged her followers not to disrespect her.

Sara Khan became the household name after she made her debut with Star Plus show ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai‘. After Bidaai, she also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

