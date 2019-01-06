Sara Khan is one of the most sizzling ladies of television industry who is hogging headlines these days for her bold and sexy avatar. The model-turned-actor Sara Khan debuted in Hindi television with Star Plus's show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai in the year 2007 where she was seen playing the lead role of Sadhna romancing Angad Hasija.

Later, Sara gained massive popularity with her role in Zee TV’s much-loved show Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi where she was seen playing the role of Mona. Sara Khan created a buzz when she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010 and married Ali Merchant on-screen.

The diva has always managed to top the headlines with something or the other. These days, her bikini photoshoot has taken the internet by a storm. The hottie looks stupendous in her bold avatar and the fans can’t get enough of her. Take a look yourself!

Sara Khan has her Instagram profile full of hot and happening photos and keeps on surprising her fans with the most astonishing photos. Take a sneak peek at some of them!

