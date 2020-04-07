Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Actor Ratna Pathak Shah has said that she thinks of herself as middle class and behaves like Monisha Sarabhai in real life. She also recalled objecting to stressing on the word 'middle class' in the show.

As the 90’s much-loved family show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai returns to the small screen amid coronavirus lockdown, Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai in the show, has made a big revelation that will amuse all Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fans. In a recent interview with a news portal, Ratna Pathak Shah said that she thinks of herself as a middle class person and does things that her on-screen daughter in law Monisha Sarabhai does in real life to save money.

For the unversed, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai derived humour from the silly fights between Maya Sarabhai and Monisha Sarabhai on being middle class. Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), who lived in a up-scale apartment in Mumbai with her family, often taunted her daughter in law Monisha Sarabhai (Rupali Ganguly) for being ‘so middle class’)

In the interview, Ratna Pathak Shah also revealed that she often asked the writer of the show Aatish Kapadia that is it so important to ridicule the middle class. Aren’t they being too harsh or is it even fair because they are themselves middle class. However, when she looks and observes people around herself today, she realises that they actually did less of it. The show was much ahead of its time and the world is now turning into a crazy mess that the show talked about.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul are not stressed about delivery despite lockdown, here’s why

Rupali Ganguly also opened up about her character Monisha and revealed that she is very much like the character in real life. She recalled that when her father saw the show for the first time, he asked if the makers had installed a camera in her house. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai now airs on Star Bharat at 10 am.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Sana Khan vents her anger while washing dirty sheets, watch video

Also Read: Maahi Vij expresses her desire to get back in shape after sharing throwback workout pictures with Jay Bhanushali

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App