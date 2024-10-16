Sarah Drew Reveals She Was ‘Unceremoniously Let Go’ From Grey’s Anatomy

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Sarah Drew recalled how she felt after leaving the show. Drew played Dr April Kepner and exited the drama series after Season 14, reported Deadline.

During an appearance on the Call It What It Is podcast, co-hosted by Drew’s former co-stars Capshaw and Camilla Luddington, Drew shared her feelings after leaving the show.

“I was unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people,” Drew said.

After Drew and Capshaw exited the medical drama, Drew took to social media to address her fans.

“I know you’re sad. I’m sad too,” Drew wrote on the X, adding, “I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here.”

Drew has now returned to Grey’s Anatomy to reprise her role as April, and says that coming back felt “freeing,” adding, “I have no attachment to the show at all. … I had zero anxiety [going back because] I don’t need anything from anyone on that set anymore. They’re not responsible for my livelihood anymore. They’re not responsible for my success or my joy… I’m like, ‘Hey! This is a fun spot to come visit.'”

Drew shared that her character originally was supposed to have a one-night stand with Eric Dane’s Mark Sloan. “Before they made my character love Jesus and a virgin, there’s a scene where Sloan and Reed [Nora Zehetner] have sex, a random one-night stand. That was supposed to be me originally. It was supposed to be April,” Drew recalled, adding, “April was supposed to have some random one-off with Sloan, and it was in the original production draft [of the script], and then they changed it. I didn’t have anything to do with it, but then they changed their mind, reported Deadline.

(With inputs from ANI)