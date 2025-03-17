Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Workout' Helped Her Prep For Broadway's 'Dorian Gray'

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’


‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook, who is currently starring in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ on Broadway, shared how Taylor Swift helped her to prepare for the role.

The production is innovative, requiring Snook to play all 26 characters, including the title character, who trades his soul for eternal youth, reported People.

Snook shared how she kept herself fit and healthy while performing such an active role in the show. She revealed that she learned a lesson from Swift’s Eras Tour regimen.

“No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know,” she said while referring to her regimen, as per the outlet.

“I heard that and thought, ‘That’s a genius idea,'” Snook said of Swift’s workout regimen. “I’m gonna do that,” reported People.

In an interview last year, Swift confirmed that she began a rigorous workout routine six months prior to her first Eras Tour show in March 2023. Her viral routine included singing the full setlist from the tour while running on the treadmill.

Swift shared she would run “fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs” to prepare for her three-hour sets.

Snook earlier shared that she signed on to star in Dorian Gray, which had a run in London’s West End (earning Snook an Olivier Award) before coming to Broadway when her daughter was just six months old, according to People.

“My husband has said, if either of us had seen the show, he would have convinced me not to do it,” she continued. “He’s already got a kid. He knew how hard it was going to be. Ignorance is bliss. You go, ‘Oh, this will be fine.’ ”

The actress previously revealed in May 2023 that she welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Dave Lawson in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself and her newborn watching the finale of her hit HBO series, reported People.

(Inputs from ANI)

