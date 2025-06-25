Live Tv
Sardaar Ji 3 Movie Banned In India: Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Over Hania Aamir Casting

Sardaar Ji 3, which was completed before the crisis, has been delayed from Indian cinemas due to political ramifications in Pahalgam. Its producers, led by Diljit Dosanjh, are releasing it internationally, weighing creative desire against public opinion and business risk.

Diljit Dosanjh and Hania in Sardaar Ji 3
Diljit Dosanjh and Hania in Sardaar Ji 3

Published By: Kanishka Rohilla
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 16:48:15 IST

Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has been withdrawn from Indian theaters amidst the growing India–Pakistan tensions.

The move came after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives, further sparking a cultural boycott of Pakistani performers. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) officially requested the Central Board of Film Certification to ban the film, even going so far as calling for passport cancellation for involved artists.

 Producers have confirmed that even though the movie will open overseas on June 27, they’ve decided to delay in India “until the moment is ripe”

Official Response from Sardaar Ji 3 Makers

Producers of Sardaar Ji 3 issued a lengthy statement clarifying that the film was filmed in February, long before the Pahalgam attack and the following Pakistan ban.

They stressed that no Pakistani artiste was onboarded after the attack, and out of “solidarity with our country,” they chose to hold back the film and its promotion in India until tensions relaxed.

It is an attempt to comply with people’s wishes, but save invested funds from foreign revenue erosion.

Diljit’s Statement & Fallout Regarding Sardaar Ji 3

While talking in a BBC Asian Network interview, Diljit explained the shoot schedule, stating, “We shot this in February… after that, a lot of things happened beyond our control.”

He recognized projected losses from losing the Indian market but supported the producers’ demand for a worldwide release as a practical compromise.

Diljit also complimented Hania Aamir’s professionalism, labeling their work as respectful and business-oriented.

Backlash, Industry Pressure & Manager’s Response On Sardaar Ji 3

Social media blew up after the trailer dropped—fans called Diljit “opportunist” or even a “traitor. ” Sardaar Ji 3 Movie Banned in India: Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Over Hania Aamir Casting,” calling for his ouster from movies like Border 2.

Amid the backlash, Diljit’s manager Sonali Singh called the backlash “disheartening and unfair,” pointed out the movie is being financed with “life savings” that stand to be obliterated by the boycott.

She reiterated that the choice to delay Indian release was one to shield diligent producers, not to overlook public opinion. 

