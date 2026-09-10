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Home > Entertainment News > Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi Impresses Again, But Does The Spy Sequel Match The Original?

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi Impresses Again, But Does The Spy Sequel Match The Original?

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi shines in PS Mithran’s spy sequel, but a lengthy runtime, uneven second half and weak VFX stop it from matching the original.

Sardar 2 Movie Review (Image: Instagram)
Sardar 2 Movie Review (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 14:51 IST

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi is back in spy mode with Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the film arrives with a bigger scale, a larger cast and much higher expectations. The early response, however, appears mixed.

While Karthi’s performance, the action blocks, interval portions and Sam CS’ background score are receiving praise, several viewers have pointed to the film’s lengthy runtime, predictable stretches and weaker second half as major drawbacks. The result is a sequel that has its moments but may not recreate the full impact of the first film.

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Sardar 2 Movie Review: What Is The Film About?

Sardar 2 continues the spy-action world established in the first film. Karthi once again takes centre stage in a story involving espionage, covert missions and a larger international conspiracy. The sequel attempts to expand the scale of the franchise, with SJ Suryah joining the cast in a major role and Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan adding to the ensemble.

The film moves quickly into its central mission rather than spending too much time on unnecessary detours. That approach works in parts, especially during the opening stretch and the build-up to the interval.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: How Is Karthi’s Performance?

Karthi remains the biggest strength of Sardar 2. His dual-role presentation once again gives him space to play with two different personalities, while the older Sardar portions appear to be drawing some of the loudest reactions from audiences.

Several viewers have praised his screen presence and commitment to the action-heavy material. Even when the screenplay becomes uneven, Karthi manages to keep the film moving.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Does SJ Suryah Work As The Villain?

SJ Suryah brings the required intensity to the antagonist’s role and his confrontations with Karthi provide some of the stronger dramatic moments. The hero-villain face-offs, especially towards the later portions of the film, are among the sequences that seem to be working with audiences. However, the larger problem lies less with the performances and more with how consistently the screenplay supports them.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: How Are Malavika Mohanan And The Supporting Cast?

Malavika Mohanan gets a noticeable presence in the film and provides solid support to Karthi. Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan are also part of the larger narrative, though the film remains firmly centred on Karthi and the spy mission. The supporting cast helps widen the world of Sardar 2, but the film rarely shifts its focus away from its lead character for long.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Are The Action And Background Score The Biggest Strengths?

This is where Sardar 2 scores better. The action sequences are mounted on a bigger scale, and several set pieces have received a positive response from early viewers.

Sam CS’ background score also gives the film energy during its major action and reveal moments. The interval block, in particular, appears to be one of the most appreciated sections of the film. The last 30 minutes also pick up momentum and deliver some of the sequel’s more engaging hero-villain moments.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Where Does The Film Lose Momentum?

The biggest complaints begin in the second half. Some portions feel stretched, while certain developments become predictable much before the film reaches its payoff. At nearly three hours, the runtime also begins to work against the narrative. A tighter edit could have helped the film maintain the urgency of its first half. The visual effects have also attracted criticism, especially because Sardar 2 aims for a much larger international spy-thriller scale. When the VFX does not match that ambition, the gap becomes noticeable.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Is The Story Logical Enough?

The film asks the audience to accept several exaggerated spy-thriller situations. That may not be an issue for viewers willing to enjoy it purely as a commercial action entertainer, but those looking for tighter logic and grounded espionage may find some sequences difficult to buy. The ideas are ambitious, but the execution does not always match them. That is also why reactions to Sardar 2 are likely to remain divided.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Is It Better Than The First Film?

At least from the early response, Sardar 2 does not appear to surpass the original.

The first Sardar benefited from freshness, stronger surprise value and a more compact emotional connection. The sequel goes bigger, but bigger does not always mean better. Karthi’s performance, the action, interval block and background score make the film watchable, but the inconsistent second half and stretched runtime stop it from becoming the stronger sequel it could have been.

Sardar 2 Movie Review: Should You Watch It In Theatres?

If you enjoyed the first Sardar and like Karthi in action-heavy roles, Sardar 2 is still worth a theatrical watch. There is enough here in terms of scale, action and performance to keep fans engaged, especially during the film’s better stretches.

But go in with measured expectations.\ Sardar 2 is an ambitious spy sequel with entertaining highs, but its pacing, logic and technical inconsistencies keep it from fully delivering on its promise.

Verdict: A decent one-time watch driven largely by Karthi, action and Sam CS’ score.

Rating: 3/5

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Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi Impresses Again, But Does The Spy Sequel Match The Original?

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Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi Impresses Again, But Does The Spy Sequel Match The Original?

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Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi Impresses Again, But Does The Spy Sequel Match The Original?

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Sardar 2 Movie Review: Karthi Impresses Again, But Does The Spy Sequel Match The Original?
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