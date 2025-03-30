Home
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

The introductory promo video of Sardar 2 is out, revisiting key moments from the first part. The teaser of Karthi’s much-awaited film will be released tomorrow.

The highly anticipated sequel to Sardar, starring Karthi, is gearing up for its release. The filmmakers have unveiled an introductory promo video, rekindling memories of the first part, which was released in 2012 during Diwali and grossed over ₹10 crore at the box office. The team has also announced that the official teaser of Sardar 2 will be launched tomorrow.

Directed by P.S. Mithran, Sardar 2 is produced by Prince Pictures and features an ensemble cast, including S. J. Surya, Malavika Mohanan, and Priyanka Mohan in pivotal roles. The first installment had Karthi in a dual role, portraying both a father and a son, narrating the story of a man wrongfully labeled as a traitor who makes great sacrifices for the nation.

The cinematography for the film is handled by George Williams, while Vijay is in charge of editing. Initially, Yuvan Shankar Raja was onboard to compose the music, but he has now been replaced by Sam CS. Notably, G. V. Prakash Kumar, who scored the music for the first part, is not returning for the sequel.

The shooting for Sardar 2 is currently underway in Chennai and Mysore, with the film expected to hit theaters in July.

What to Expect from Sardar 2?

The introductory promo video, which has already been released, includes significant scenes from the first part to set the stage for the sequel. With the teaser launching tomorrow, fans are eager to see what new twists and thrilling espionage elements Sardar 2 will bring.

ALSO READ: Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

