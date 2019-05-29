Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal is among the most hardworking actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles. Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh. Sometime back, Vicky Kaushal's first look from the film revealed. Here is the story behind his facial scar in the film.

Sardar Udham Singh: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his talent and skill. Though it has not been much time, since the actor appeared on big screens, he has left no chance of impressing fans with her versatile roles in films. Rather it is Raazi or Uri, the allrounder proved himself well in all the roles. After refreshing himself for a few weeks in the US, the actor is back in form for the shoot of his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

The first schedule of the film began in Russia and the actor will soon be back in the same country to resume with the shoot. The actor created a huge buzz on the Internet when he shared his first look from the sets of the film. With intense looks and a scar under his right eye, the actor suited the character well. It is quite evident that the scar on his face is a part of his character however, it is real and appeared when the actor met with an accident on the sets of the horror film.

Since the scar was quite prominent on the actor’s face, the director of the film Shoojit Sircar decided to make it a part of his character by applying no makeup on it.

Reports revealed that the actor fractured his cheek and got 13 stitches. When the actor approached for his film Udham Singh, the director decided to use this as a part of his character as Udham Singh in real also suffered a tear on his arm during Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In an interview, the director revealed that they have a scar that helped them build an original look for the character.

Vicky Kaushal is best known for his phenomenal acting skills and innocent behaviour. His dedication towards work and efforts that the actor puts in makes him the most hardworking actor of the industry with whom all the filmmakers want to work with. Some of his hit films include Massan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Sanju, Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App