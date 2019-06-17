Sardar Udham Singh: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most hardworking actors who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh. Recently, reports revealed that the film will release on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

Sardar Udham Singh: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal who is best known for his versatile roles in the films, leaves no stone unturned to impress his fans with his talent and skill. The actor loves to step out of his comfort zone and always makes sure to deliver something unexpected to the audience. Starting from Sanju, Raazi to Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor has always tried his level best to come up with something creative and extraordinary. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

Recently, reports revealed that the biopic will release on October 2, 2020. In the film, Vicky will play the role of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who shot Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer and lieutenant governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer in order to take revenge for Jallianwala Bagh of 1919.

Some months back, the lead actor shared his first look from the film which made his fans more curious about the film. Moreover, the director of the film Shoojit Sircar has also confirmed about the release date and added that after estimating the time for the rest of the schedule along with post-production, he with his team decided to release the film on Gandhi Jayanti next year.

The first schedule of the film was completed in May and reports reveal that the second schedule will commence in October and will wrap up in January. Reports also suggest that the shoot will take place in locations like the United Kingdom, North India, Europe and Russia.

After completing the shooting of this film, the hardworking actor will then proceed with the shoot of Karan Johar’s film Takht which is a period drama film with costars: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

