Saree Wali Girl Monalisa grooves on Kamariya song: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antra Biswas storms the internet with her hot video in which she can be seen grooving on Kamariya songs, watch video here

Saree Wali Girl Monalisa grooves on Kamariya song: Women who wore black colour are one of the strongest with bold personality, and now it seems like Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all to take over the world with her bold and black avatar as her Instagram is flooded with most of her black outfit photos and this time Mona posted a video in which she can be seen grooving on Kamariya song.

In the video, the diva was looking smoking hot in black dress and as she moves her curvaceous body she immediately raised the temperature on the stage, no doubt the diva looks fabulously good in what so she dons whereas Mona fans filled the comment section with love and praises. Within a couple of hours, the video got 50,000 views. No doubt the diva nails it in each dance performance.

Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Mona has done some commendable work by giving some of the entertaining films in her career, films like Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Mati Preet Jagawale, Zanzeer, Ishq Ka Manjan, Ghise Hai Piya, Gumrah and Ijjat were a big hit and got a massive collection on box office.

Whereas, her each song has garnered more than 40 million views and hit the trending chart songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi are an all-time favourite for those who are big fans of Bhojpuri cinemas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App