Saree Wali Girl Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photo: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antra Biswas sets fashion trend and this she did it with her grey netted saree, the diva look too hot to handle in the photo and till now the photo got more than 30000 likes and several love comments by her fans.

Saree Wali Girl Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photo: Monalisa aka Antra Biswas with her stunning looks and saree photos storming the internet, the diva, the hottie, the allurer, the charmer and what more to say for this beauty, the stunner time and again ablaze the internet by sharing her hot saree photos and videos.

In a recently shared photo, the diva flaunts her curvaceous body as if she knows it’s her USP and no doubt it is, the diva recently shared a photo of her’s donning a grey netted saree and let hair loose with a black bindi, in which she totally looks ravishing as ever. Being an avid social media user the diva knows the right way to hook and gain popularity on social media.

Mona doesn’t need a PR agency to promote her post as her fans are doing it for her, till now the photo got more than 30,000 likes and thousands of lovable comments. In the comment section, her fans couldn’t stop praising her beauty and wrote love comments like Hottie look babe, while another one wrote Osssmmmm😘, no doubt she rules the heart with Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Bhojpuri’s Monalisa has marked her mettle with more than 200 films and currently, she storming the Tellyoood industry as Mohana in the star plus serial Nazar. Some of her songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi are big hit on social media and got more than 20 million views, no doubt that’s a big number, with that she deserve a ‘Saree Wali Girl’ tag.

