Sarfarosh the 1999 Bollywood film is going to have a Bhojpuri remake of the film, Muhurat of the film's remake is done in Goregaon, Mumbai on August 15

Sarfarosh the 1999 Bollywood action drama film, which starred Aamir Khan as the hero of the film who quits his medical studies to join the IPS and thrash out the terrorist of the country, Sonali Bendre played the role;le of his lover and was his college mate and shared a romantic on-screen chemistry, Naseeruddin Shah was the villain of the film and played his role brilliantly, the film was released at the time when there was Kargil conflict going on in the country and became a huge hit and was and still loved by everyone.

The reports say that the remake of Sarfarosh will be seen in the Bhojpuri cinemas, the Muhurat of the film’s remake is done in Goregaon, Mumbai on August 15, the Independence Day. Director of Sarfarosh Bhojpuri remake is Manjul Thakur and is written by Arvind Tiwari. The 1999 Sarfarosh had great music in it and so will be seen in the Bhojpuri remake by the music composer Om Jha and singer Kavi Pyare Lal.

The Bhojpuri remake of Sarfarosh will have Ritesh Pandey as the hero of the film who will play the role of Aamir Khan, Yamini Singh will be seen doing the role of Sonali Bendre and will be a true college love of Ritesh Pandey and the role of Naseeruddin Shah will be played by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

The movie will also be based on the India- Pakistan terrorist attack and will have some action-packed scenes, the Bhojpuri cinema is going o relive the moment of Kargil War.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App