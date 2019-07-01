Sargun Mehta Photos: Sargun Mehta with husband Ravi Dubey is on a vacation in the Maldives. Recently Ravi Dubey shared a series of photo, in which the actress looks strikingly hot in dark color block monokini. The couple never fails to leave us smitten with their camaraderie. However, the duo met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and they instantly smitten with each other.

Actor Sargun Mehta is a profound star in Pollywood and she has come a long way in her career from the small screen to the big screen, the actor also marked her mettle in Pollywood industry. Recently Sargun Mehta with her husband Ravi Dubey is on a vacation in the Maldives.

Recently the couple shared a photo on their Instagram handle, in which the duo gives a major couple goal, in one of the photos Sargun dons a very appealing block color monokini with a sarong around her waist, she also let her hair loose, whereas,Ravi Dubey wore a yellow vest that he paired with white shorts.

The couple never fails to leave us smitten with their camaraderie. The duo met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and they promptly have smitten with each other. The pair tied the knot in December 2013 since then they have been pretty much the perfect couple since then.

Take a look at the photo

On the professional front, Sargun Mehta stepped into the Pollywood industry with the film Angrej. However, Sargun was last seen in a Punjabi romantic comedy film titled Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. Reports said that the actress has many Punjabi movies in her kitty like Surkhi bindi in which she is to be paired opposite to Gurnam Bhullar. Meanwhile, Ravi is currently hosting the 7th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

Actor Sargun Mehta also bagged many awards like Indian Television Academy Award, PTC Punjabi film for Best Actress award, Filmfare Award Punjabi for Best Actress, PTC Punjabi Film Awards( Best Actress) for the Qismat album.

