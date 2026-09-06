Meet The Actress Who Wanted To Quit Acting, She Later Became One Of Punjabi Cinema’s Biggest Stars; Her Name Is…

Before becoming a familiar face in Punjabi cinema, Sargun Mehta had already made a name for herself on Hindi television. Born on September 6, 1988, in Chandigarh, Mehta celebrates her 38th birthday today.

Her journey into acting, however, was far from a straightforward one. As a child, she and her brother auditioned for the popular dance reality show Boogie Woogie, but both were rejected. Years later, while studying at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, she became involved with theatre.

After completing her B.Com, Mehta began studying for a master’s degree in business management. She eventually left the course to pursue acting, a decision that would change the direction of her life.

How did 12/24 Karol Bagh change Sargun Mehta’s career?

Mehta made her television debut in 2009 with Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. The show introduced her to audiences and also brought an important person into her life, actor Ravi Dubey, whom she later married.

She went on to take on more challenging television roles, including Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Balika Vadhu. Phulwa, in particular, became an important turning point in her career. But television was not where her story ended.

Why did Sargun Mehta leave television for Punjabi cinema?

Her decision to move from television to Punjabi films was a significant gamble. She made her Punjabi film debut with Angrej in 2015 and quickly established herself with films including Love Punjab, Lahoriye, Qismat and Surkhi Bindi. Her performances earned her multiple Punjabi film awards.

The transition also proved that Mehta was willing to take risks rather than remain comfortable in a successful television career. In a 2026 interview, she reflected on reinvention and described her career as being shaped by instinct and the willingness to take chances.

From actress to producer, what came next?

Mehta’s evolution has not stopped at acting. Alongside Ravi Dubey, she moved into production, creating opportunities beyond the roles offered to her as an actor. The couple launched their production company in 2016, allowing them to develop projects they believed in.

From a rejected childhood audition to Hindi television, Punjabi cinema and production, Sargun Mehta’s career has largely been about choosing reinvention over staying comfortable. And that may be the most interesting chapter of her journey yet.