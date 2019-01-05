Sargun Mehta photos: Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot photos. The Internet sensation Sargun Mehta has about 3.1 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of being her fans favourite. In her recent pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a black saree which is complimenting her well.

Sargun Mehta photos: Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is predominantly known for her outstanding role in Punjabi films. The cute actor is also been praised for her on-screen acting and has received three PTC Punjabi films and two Filmfare awards for her various phenomenal roles. The hardworking actor has also worked in various TV shows and has excelled herself well on-screens. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures. In the photos, she is looking stunning dressed in a black saree.

With sparkling footwear and long earrings, the diva kills the Internet by her looks. The Internet sensation has about 3.1 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and continues to win the hearts of her fans on daily basis. The actor commenced with her Television career in the year 2009 with serial–12/24 Karol Bagh. In the same year, the hottie started dating 12/24 Karol Bagh co-star Ravi Dubey and got married to him in the year 2013. Since then the lovely couple leaves no chance of astonishing their fans with major couple goals. The actor gained more popularity after appearing in her latest movie–Qismat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More