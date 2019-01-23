Sargun Mehta photos: Sargun Mehta is among the most hardworking actor who has undertaken different tasks on-screen to entertain her fans. Currently, the actor seems busy in the promotions of her movie Kala Shah Kala which will be released on February 14, 2019. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her gym ready looks.

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is best known for flourishing well and giving stupendous performances in Punjabi cinema. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and is currently conquering the hearts of many with her upcoming movie Kala Shah Kala, which is liklely to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2019 which is none other than valentines day. Recently, Sargun took to her official Instagram handle to share her gym ready looks. She is posing well wearing a black gym upper and a casual lower which is looking stunning on her. With soft curls and no makeup look, the actor dazzles in her latest Instagram post.

Sargun is currently busy promoting her movie Kala Shah Kala with costars Binnu Dhillon and Jordan Sandhu in lead roles. It is a Punjabi romantic comedy movie which is directed by Amarjit Singh and produced by Naughty Men Productions and Infantry Pictures. The movie revolves around the idea that the skin tone of any person cannot define his love life.

Sargun looks very much excited and some days back also uploaded the teaser of the film. Prior to this, the actor was seen sharing screens with Ammy Virk in the romantic Punjabi movie Qismat which was a super hit. Actually, Sargun made her Punjabi debut with the movie Angrej which later proved to be the highest grossing film of the year and the actor got the best actress award for the same as well. The multitalented also hosted the dance reality show Boogie Woogie Kids Championship.

