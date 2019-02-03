Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is among the top dazzling stars of the Punjabi industry and leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot upgrades. Recently the actor looks excited about her upcoming movie Kala Shah Kala and has shared her looks from the sets of the movie in a red Patiala suit, have a look.

Sargun Mehta shares her look from the movie Kala Shah Kala

Sargun Mehta is among the most entertaining actors who entered the Punjabi film industry a few time back and dazzled well with her stylish attires and outstanding acting skills. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and shines in every character given to her on-screen. Recently, the hardworking actor is looking stunning dolled up in a red Patiala suit and has shared a glimpse of her shot from the movie Kala Shah Kala. Carrying the traditional look with a simple braided hairstyle, the actor looks flamboyant and sparkles the Internet with utmost grace and glamour.

Kala Shah Kala is Sargun’s upcoming film which will hit the silver screens on February 14, 2019, with costars Binnu Dhillon and Jordan Sandhu. The movie revolves around the struggles of a guy to find his love.

Directed by Amarjit Singh and produced by Naughty Men Productions, the movie is a Punjabi romedy movie which will quench the thirst of her fans soon. Ahead of Kala Shah Kala, the hard-working actor was seen in the movie Qismat with Ammy Virk which became one of the hit films of 2018. The diva did her Punjabi debut with the movie Angrej which proved to be one of the highest grossing Punjabi films of the year. Till now, she has received three PTC Punjabi Film and Two Filmfare Awards for her phenomenal work in the industry.

