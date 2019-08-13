Sargun Mehta photos: Known to charm everyone with her acting skills in Punjabi movies, Sargun Mehta is also a huge sensation on social media. The actor has managed to enthrall everyone with her stunning looks and ravishing persona, making her a fan's favourite.

After a successful stint on the small screen, Sargun Mehta has emerged as one of the most loved and bankable stars of Punjabi Film Industry. Performances after performances and awards after awards, she has proved that she is here and here to say. Be it her impressive acting skills, stunning looks or off-screen persona, she has managed to carve a space herself in the hearts of fans. While the audience await her next film on the big screen, she keeps them hooked to her social media profile with drop dead gorgeous photos.

Be it rocking a bikini, sharing her dance schedules, romantic photos with husband Ravi Dubey or sharing her behind the scenes madness, Sargun is no less than a social media sensation. In a span of short time, she has acquired a massive fan base and huge popularity, giving her competitors a run for their money.

Owing to this popularity, Sargun also recently featured in a music single titled Kudiye Ni opposite Aparshakti Khurrana. The song follows a cute nok jhok between two childhood friends who fall in love and meet again at a family wedding. While the song is a fan’s favourite, it has also garnered 11 million views on YouTube.

On the professional front, Sargun Mehta was recently seen in the film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh opposite Gippy Grewal. The film clashed with Ammy Virk’s Muklawa at the box office and earned Rs 51 lakhs on its opening day. Post this, she will be seen in the upcoming film Surkhi Bindi opposite Gurnam Bhullar for the first time. Slated for a release on August 30, the trailer of the film was released earlier this week on social media. Along with Surkhi Bindi, her next film Jhalley has also been announced, which is slated for a release on October 11, 2019.

