Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are counted amongst the most adorable couples of the industry. Their social media posts are proof of their everlasting love. Sargun Mehta is now counted amongst the top actors of Punjabi cinemas after her outstanding performance in the movie Qismat with co-star Ammy Virk.

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is best known for her outstanding on-screen acting and stylish attire. The actor carries every outfit with utmost grace and creates a buzz on the Internet every now and then. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her charming photos with her husband Ravi Dubey. In the photos, she is looking gorgeous wearing a sparkling dress and has completed her looks with a black coat and long boots. Meanwhile, Ravi is looking handsome dressed in complete black look.

The Internet sensation has about 3.1 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The lovely couple started dating each other in 2009. In 2013 Sargun got married to her buddy and never misses a chance of giving major couple goals to her fans. Both of them looks very cute together and misses no chance of showcasing their love on social media. Recently, the diva gained a lot of popularity and stardom after appearing in Punjabi romantic movie–Qismat with Ammy Virk.

