Janhvi Kapoor is being trolled for holding a book upside down at a book launch in New Delhi. At the event, Janhvi Kapoor donned a beautiful white sari and completed her look with statement earrings.

Despite being just a film old in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is well known of the tricks of the trade and has emerged as one of the most bankable newcomers in recent times. After a successful debut with Dhadak, Janhvi is on a spree to grab one of the most ambitious upcoming projects, leading the race against her contemporaries. With stunning looks, impressive fashion outings and a massive fanbase on social media, Janhvi has surely managed to make an impression on the prospective filmmakers and the fans.

However, her latest appearance at a book launch in Delhi fell flat after she became a laughing stock for social media users for the most absurd reason. In some of the photos surfacing on social media, Janhvi can be seen holding the book upside down. Calling her Nadan Ladki, several social media users were quick to point out that Janhvi is holding the book upside down. One of the users said she is holding the book upside down at launch. That’s a beauty with no brains while another asked if she even knows the title of the book.

Some of the fans have also pointed that Janhvi looks strikingly similar to her mother and veteran actor Sridevi. For the event, Janhvi opted for a white saree with a floral border. She completed her look with a matching floral blouse, statement earrings and golden heels.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for Netflix original Ghost Stories directed by Zoya Akhtar. She will also be seen in upcoming films like Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

