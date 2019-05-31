Sarileru Neekevvaru movie: Mahesh Babu's 26th look Sarileru Neekevvaru roughly translates to nobody can match you. The poster of the movie was unveiled via a special poster which Mahesh Babu shared on his Twitter page. Take a look at it inside

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie: On the 75th birthday of superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna, Mahesh Babu has revealed his upcoming film name Sarileru Neekevvaru which roughly translates to Nobody can beat me. The movie name was launched erlier today wiyth a puja cermeony in hyderabad. The makers will release the movie on Sankranthi 2020.

The movie Sarileru Neekevvaru will mark as the 26th film of the Tollywood fame Mahesh Babu. The movie name was unveiled via a special poster which Mahesh Babu shared via his Twitter page. He wrote Sankranti 2020, all geared up!!

Currently, Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his film Maharshi which turned out to be superstar’s biggest grosser of his career. In his 26th film Sarileru Neekavvaru, Mahesh Babu will play the role of a soldier, as the poster in the corner reveals a gun and a helmet.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, the movie marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Ravipudi. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna to has been roped in opposite Mahesh Babu in this mega-budget film.

Even director Anil Ravipudi took to his official Twitter handle to share the video and wrote- What better occasion than this can we ask for to announce superstar Mahesh Babu sir… next! From the Superstar Krishna guru himself, here’s the title Sarileru Neekevvaru. Happy 75th birthday Superstar Krishna.

What better occasion than this can we ask for to Announce superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir… next! From the Superstar Krishna Garu himself, here’s the title #SariLeruNekkevvaru 🔥 #Happy75thBirthdaySuperstarKrishna pic.twitter.com/p1cZEUjDCe — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 30, 2019

Well if you haven’t watched Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi yet, take a look at its trailer here:

