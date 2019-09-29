Sarileru Neekevvarua: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen performing a dance number in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvarua which is slated to release next year in the month of January.

Sarileru Neekevvarua: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is all set for her latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is slated to on October 2. The periodical drama is directed by Surender Reddy and features Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu, Niharika Konidela and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The multistarrer film has been produced by Ram Charan and will release in four different languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

As per reports, it was said that Tamannaah will be seen dancing in Mahesh Babu’s film titled Sarileru Neekevvarua and now the rumours are confirmed about the same. The actor will make special appearance in the film and will be seen sharing the screen space in song with Mahesh Babu. The film Sarileru Neekevvarua is an action drama in which Mahesh will be seen playing the role of Major Ajay Krishna. The film also features Dear Comrade female lead Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

Housefull 3 actor Tamannaah confirmed the news in a recent interview and said she’s looking forward for the same. The song will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the actor also added she loves the fact that directors want to work with her again and it makes her feel content. It should be noted that Tamannaah has been seen performing dance numbers in many movies including Speedunnodu, Jai Lava Kusa, Alludu Seenu, KGF: Chapter 1.

Talking about the film, Sarileru Neekevvarua is slated to release next year on 10 January 2019. The action film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Dil Raju along with Mahesh Babu. Apart from this, Tamannaah will be seen in horror drama Petromax and will also be seen in Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Makers of the film released the trailer recently and it got mixed reviews from fans. The movie is slated to release on October 25.

