Sarileru Neekevvaru: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu whose last film Maharishi successfully run at the box office an impressively mint Rs 175 crores is all set to enthrall his fans with Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, what s interesting thing which is grabbing everyone’s attention is the location of the film. The South actor who shot Okkadu in 2003 16 years ago at Kurnool Kondareddy Buruju, historical fort will be shooting on the same location. But this time the makers of the film have created Kurnool Kondareddy Buruju of Kurnool city at Ramoji Film City.

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi took to his Twitter to share the same. In the tweet, he mentioned that this location became iconic on the silver screen. Now, they are returning to the same location and aimed to make it bigger. Their production designer A.S Prakash Garu had recreated the location spectacularly. He is the only man who had brought Kurnool Kondareddy Buruju to Ramoji Film City.

16 years ago, this location became iconic on the silver screen. Now we are back to the same location. This time we aim to make it bigger. Our production designer A.S prakash garu recreated the location spectacularly.The man who brought Kurnool Kondareddy Buruju to Ramoji FilmCity pic.twitter.com/OcAaWEA8K1 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 23, 2019

For the uninitiators, Mahesh Babu’s Blovckbustyer movie titled Okkadu, was released in the year 2003. It was shot on the actual location of Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool.

However, the makers decided to recreate the set at the Ramoji film city as it as not possible to control the crowd at the actual location.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie is starred by Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, and Prakash Raj will play major roles in the film.

The film is scheduled to release January 11, 2020, during the Makar Sankranti festival.

