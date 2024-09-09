Tuesday, September 10, 2024

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani’s Film Continues Its Dream Run On Second Sunday

Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has set the domestic box office on fire and it remains the top choice of the Telugu audience even in its second week. According to Sacnilk, the film netted Rs 4 crore on its second Sunday (September 8).

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, which hit screens on August 29, has emerged as a winner at the box office and received rave reviews with fans lauding the unique concept. The film continued its impressive run on Sunday (September 8) despite facing competition from the Vijay-led ‘GOAT’. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller, directed by Vivek Athreya.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Continues Its Strong Run

The film’s total collection is around Rs 52 crore. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ benefited from the mixed response to ‘GOAT’ in the Telugu states. The favourable word-of mouth helped it click with the audience.

About The Film

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller helmed by Vivek Athreya, known for his work on ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The film centres on Surya, a vigilante who takes on injustice every Saturday and locks horns with a dishonest police officer. Featuring a prominent cast including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Aditi Balan from ‘Aruvi,’ the movie is produced by DVV Danayya. He previously backed the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-led global hit ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. ‘

Nani, meanwhile, is going through an eventful phase on the work front.

He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously teamed up for ‘Dasara’, which did well at the box office and received critical acclaim. It starred National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

Going by Nani’s recent statements, these films will feature violent narratives and won’t be suitable for children. As such, it seems that Nani is now trying to experiment with his reel image. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ hit screens on August 29 and is currently playing in theatres.

