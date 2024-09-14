Home
‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

The Nani-led Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which hit screens on August 29, has emerged as a commercial success and is now set to end its run. It raked in a few lakhs on Friday ( September 13) despite facing competition from GOAT.  Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action-thriller, directed by Vivek Athreya.

Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Day 16 Box Office Collection

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, starring Nani, had a decent 16th day.  According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film collected Rs 0.60 crore in India. The movie’s total collection stands at Rs 56.55 crore.  Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has received positive reviews with critics praising the performances and the screenplay.

The healthy word of of mouth helped it survive competition from ‘GOAT’ in the second week.

About The Film

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller crafted by Vivek Athreya, who previously collaborated with Nani on ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The new film centres on Surya, a vigilante who takes on injustice every Saturday and locks horns with a corrupt police officer. Featuring a prominent cast including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Aditi Balan from ‘Aruvi,’ the movie is produced by DVV Danayya, who previously backed the global hit ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is currently playing  in theaters.

Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously collaborated on the actioner ‘Dasara’, which performed well at the box office and received critical acclaim. It starred National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. These upcoming films are expected to feature violent narratives and won’t be suitable for children. As such, it seems that Nani is now trying to experiment with his reel image.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, meanwhile, hit screens on August 29 and is currently playing in theatres.

