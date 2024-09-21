Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

According to Sacnilk, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' collected Rs 0.30 crore in India yesterday. The movie’s total collection stands at nearly Rs 61 crore

The Nani-fronted ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, which hit screens on August 29, has emerged as a commercial success and its run is almost over. It netted a few lakhs on its 23rd day( September 20) despite facing competition from ‘GOAT’. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller, helmed by Vivek Athreya.

Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Day 23 Box Office Collection

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, starring Nani, stayed low on its fourth Friday, indicating that its run is almost over. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film collected Rs 0.30 crore in India yesterday.

The movie’s total collection stands at nearly Rs 61 crore. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has received positive reviews with critics praising the intense performances and the intriguing concept. The healthy word of of mouth helped it survive competition from ‘GOAT’, which hit screens when it was in its second week.

What’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ About?

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller directed by Vivek Athreya, who previously teamed up with Nani for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The new film centres on Surya, a vigilante who fights injustice every Saturday and soon locks horns with a corrupt police officer. Featuring a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Aditi Balan from ‘Aruvi,’ the movie is produced by DVV Danayya. He previously backed the global hit ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is currently playing in theaters.

Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously collaborated on ‘Dasara’, which performed well at the box office and received critical acclaim. It had National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Going by Nani’s recent statement, these upcoming films are expected to feature violent narratives and won’t cater to children. As such, it seems that Nani is now trying to experiment with his reel image.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ hit screens on August 29 and is currently playing in theatres.

