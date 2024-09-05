‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani-Led Film Has A Decent First Wednesday

The Nani-Led ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, which hit screens on August 29, is doing decent business at the Indian box office despite slowing down a bit over the weekdays. The flick has also received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and engaging screenplay. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is a vigilante action-thriller, directed by Vivek Athreya.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Makes A Decent Impact At Box Office‘

The Nani-fronted ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ opened on a good note at the domestic box office on August 29 and netted Rs 9 cr on the first day. It then had a respectable weekend before slowing down on its first Monday.

The film then remained fairly stable. According to Sacnilk, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ netted nearly Rs 2 crore on Wednesday (September 4). Its total collection stands at Rs 41.35 crore. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is set to face competition from GOAT in the coming days given Vijay’s popularity in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states.

About ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller crafted by Vivek Athreya, known for his work on ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The film follows Surya, a vigilante who takes on injustice every Saturday and faces off against a corrupt police officer. Featuring a prominent cast including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Aditi Balan from ‘Aruvi,’ the movie is produced by DVV Danayya, who previously supported the global hit ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is now showing in theaters.

Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously collaborated on ‘Dasara’, which did well at the box office and received rave reviews. It starred Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. These films are expected to feature violent narratives and aren’t suitable for children. As such, it seems that Nani is now trying to experiment with his reel image.